Kinder support to continue throughout Term 3

By Liam Nash

Great news: Greater Shepparton City Council's community director Kaye Thomson is ecstatic at the government's contribution to making early childhood education more affordable.

Parents of young children can rest easy knowing kindergarten fees will continue to be halved in the coming months.

Education Minister James Merlino announced on Wednesday the $45 million COVID-19 support package put forward by the Andrews Labour Government will extend into Term 3.

The support package will see $230 per child committed towards sessional kindergarten for Term 3 (about half of the average kindergarten fee), while programs will remain free for those who hold a Commonwealth Health Care Card, a refugee or asylum seeker visa or identify as indigenous.

Additional cleaning grants were also announced as part of the package’s continuation, with $900 handed out for services with less than 50 enrolments and $1500 for those with 50 or more enrolments.

Greater Shepparton City Council's community director Kaye Thomson was pleased by the government’s pledge to the early learning sphere.

“Council welcomes the state government’s announcement of reduced year-before-school kindergarten fees for Greater Shepparton families,” she said.

“Early childhood education is crucial in the development of our local children, and making it accessible for as many families as possible is extremely important.

“Our early childhood staff have done a fantastic job in maintaining hygiene in our centres, and the further cleaning funding will build on their efforts.”

With enrolment numbers dwindling, the package was first launched to help parents throughout Term 2.

Early childhood attendances have since grown and are nearing regularity, but Mr Merlino noted the importance of retaining those numbers through reduced fees and hygenic support.

“We’re saving families hundreds of dollars and ensuring Victorian children can go to kinder and receive the crucial early childhood education they deserve,” Mr Merlino said.

“While early childhood staff are doing a brilliant job supporting children and their families, we’re providing kinder services with extra funding to help maintain high standards of cleaning and hygiene.”

