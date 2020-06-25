Entries called for Tatura youth short film competition

A Tatura environmental group is once again hosting a short film competition for students across the Goulburn Valley.

Transition Tatura's short film competition last year drew entries from across the region with cash prizes for films on environmental issues.

This year's competition, run as part of the group's annual open short film competition, has a theme addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition entry form states:

“Although it has been a terrible crisis, what have been the benefits to the environment, the community and your family of COVID-19 and isolation? And what could we all do to keep these good things going when life gets back to normal?”

For aspiring young film producers, Transition Tatura members have listed some of the good things community members have been doing during COVID-19 restrictions, such as:

● Spending more quality time with family;

● Improving the garden and growing more backyard veggies;

● Home maintenance and improvements;

● Learning new skills (webinars, DIY books) and starting new hobbies;

● Buying from and supporting local businesses; and

● Saving on fuel and car costs.

Transition Tatura convenor Ross Musolino said the competition was open to all current students across the Goulburn Valley. He thanked Greater Shepparton City Council for its generous grant which had enabled the group to run the film competition again this year.

Categories are Prep to Year 3; Years 4 to 6; and Secondary School.

Entries must be between one and six minutes in length, and there is a $150 first prize for the winning film in each category.

Entries close at 4 pm on Thursday, July 23.

Send entries on a USB to: Transition Tatura, c/o 2 Thomson St, Tatura, 3616.

For more information, find Transition Towns Tatura on Facebook, or phone Ross Musolino on 0407 845 247.