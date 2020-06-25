News

Police investigating Mooroopna hoax call

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police are investigating a hoax call made to emergency services just before 11am on Thursday.

Shepparton police are investigating a hoax call made to emergency services on Thursday regarding a fire in Mooroopna.

The caller, believed to be a young child, stated there was a fire in the Mooroopna area with people injured.

Police, Country Fire Authority and ambulance personnel attended an address in McLennan St, Mooroopna just before 11 am and found that the information given was incorrect.

A police spokesperson confirmed there was no fire, nor people injured.

The News understands emergency services attended a number of other addresses in the Mooroopna area which were identified as being possibly linked to the initial call.

Despite this, nothing was located at any of these addresses and the call was eventually deemed to be a hoax.

Police are currently investigating the call and where it originated from.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via www.crimestoppers.com.au

