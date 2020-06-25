Much more than a road - Fryers St puts Shepparton on the map

Is Shepparton a foodie wonderland?

The critics at Choice Hotels Asia-Pac certainly think so.

Shepparton was recently listed on the organisation’s NeedaBreak website as one of 100 hidden gem destinations across Australia and New Zealand.

In particular, Fryers St was praised for its prominence as a foodie hub, as well as the plethora of culinary finesse on show at its annual food festival.

Greater Shepparton City Council sustainable development director Geraldine Christou acknowledged its significance as playing a pivotal role in putting the city on the radar.

“Fryers St is the heart of the dining precinct, as noted within the CBD Strategy, and is just one aspect of the incredibly diverse food experiences our region has to offer,” she said.

Shepparton joins the list alongside 17 other Victorian hotspots, with experiences of culture, cuisine and nature making up the bulk of the selected locations.

According to the website’s blurb, the Mooving Art exhibition was named alongside Fryers St as one of the must-sees when stepping foot in the region.

Ms Christou made mention of the many other attractions the city has to offer, and how each plays a part in helping Shepparton become identifiable as a tourist destination.

“With the picturesque Victoria Park Lake, the new SAM currently under construction, the Shepparton Motor Museum and Collectibles, wineries and national and international events, our region has hosted people from all over the world,” she said.

“Recognition of the amazing things we have in our region further markets Greater Shepparton as a must-see destination and following the COVID-19 pandemic we can’t wait to welcome visitors.”