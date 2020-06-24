New arty mooovers join the herd

Two new colourful bovines have joined Greater Shepparton's Moooving Art herd.

Journey was painted by local indigenous artist Ross Morgan, who already has two other Moooving Art cows, Family and Coming Together, in the Greater Shepparton City Council collection.

All three were inspired by Mr Morgan's indigenous heritage.

Blossom is a floral design by Mooroopna artist Amanda Charquero, whose other flowery cow, Sunnyfields, can be seen grazing at Monash Park.

Ms Charquero said her latest cow was inspired by the happiness that flowers bring.

“Blossom was inspired from the happiness you feel when you receive a bunch of flowers or walking in a beautiful garden full of colour,” she said.

“A sense of happiness and calm. Sunnyfields was inspired from a field of sunflowers that lay under the blue sky on a bright sunny day, bright and warm like the sun’s rays.”

Mayor Seema Abdullah said the city's Moooving Art cows continued to be popular with visitors and were colourful symbols of Shepparton's heritage.

“Our Moooving Art cows are a part of our region’s identity. They honour our rich dairy industry while also providing the opportunity for some of our most talented local artists to showcase their work,” she said.

The two latest additions bring the Moooving Art herd to more than 90 colourful cows on display across the Shepparton district, from central Shepparton and Mooroopna to outlying towns including Dookie, Tallygaroopna, Toolamba, Katandra and Murchison.

Journey and Blossom are on display outside the Greater Shepparton Visitor Centre in Nixon St.