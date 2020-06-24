News

Council to sell Florence St land to Freedom Foods

By James Bennett

Council will sell land off Florence St to Freedom Foods.

1 of 1

A little more than 2600m² of land will be sold by Greater Shepparton City Council to allow Freedom Foods to expand, but it will reduce the space at the Florence St Basin.

According to the council agenda, Freedom Foods’ southernmost building is non-compliant with the Building Code of Australia.

Freedoms Foods would need to provide an 18m-wide open space around the perimeter of the building for fire-fighting purposes. In order to do so, the company requested council sell the adjacent land.

“The proposed sale would allow Freedom Foods to provide sufficient clearance and
access for fire-fighting activities in compliance with the BCA and improve its operations,
as well as enabling the procurement of basin works to rectify the loss of capacity of the
basin,” council staff noted.

Furthermore, the land sale would allow Freedom Foods to change the southernmost building from warehousing to manufacturing, which would create an opportunity to install more milk processing lines.

Councillor Bruce Giovanetti said it was a "pretty straightforward" sale for one of Shepparton's largest industrial companies hoping to expand.

“If they do that (expand) they then require an exit route out of their property. To do that, they would need to purchase a section of land from council,” he said.

“What we're doing by moving this motion is approving that we'll sell that section of land to Freedom Foods to enable them to meet the necessary requirements of their expansion.”

The agenda said Freedom Foods would be required to pay the cost of basin expansion works, to offset council's loss of the basin capacity.

Works are predicted to cost Freedom Foods about $500 000.

Council will open a public submission period.

Latest articles

News

Kyabram Legacy brings voucher initiative forward to June

KYABRAM Legacy Group and Kyabram Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Vouchers for Widows initiative has made a mid-year appearance for the first time in response to COVID-19.

Jared Prestwidge
News

KDHS testing numbers nearly double

Kyabram District Health Service (KDHS) has announced it has tested 140 people forCOVID-19 since June 8, almost doubling its daily numbers since its testing clinic opened in the first week of May.

Jared Prestwidge
News

Six local community groups granted funding by Fonterra

SIX Kyabram and district community organisations are the grateful recipients of some much-needed funding courtesy of Fonterra’s Grass Roots Fund.

Jared Prestwidge

MOST POPULAR

News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton businesses devastated with new COVID-19 restrictions

Shepparton businesses have suffered a huge blow following the extension of restrictions, announced on Saturday, aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Liz Mellino
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison