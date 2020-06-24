Parents set to teach their children through text message

News
Parents set to teach their children through text messageBy Morgan Dyer
The Victorian Government will inject up to $400 000 into a text messaging service aimed at helping parents stimulate their child’s development and wellbeing.
Greater Shepparton parents of two- and three-year-old children can sign up to Play Learn Grow, a free evidence-based program developed in collaboration with parenting experts.
Parents who sign up to the program will receive three text messages a week with information and activities they can do with their children at home.
State Member for Northern Victoria Mask Gepp welcomed the announcement.
“This is another great initiative from the Andrews Labor Government to support the educational outcomes for Victoria’s littlest learners,” he said.
The government said the program was developed by leading early childhood experts, including the Parenting Research Centre, and followed successful trials overseas.
The service also aims to support parent and carer wellbeing, as they balance a range of commitments while supporting their child.
Play Learn Grow is a time-limited program that will run over the coming months. Parents and carers can sign up by visiting www.parenting.vic.gov.au/playlearngrow
