Shepparton business to receive new facilities thanks to council grant

Newly developed business Thrive4Life was bolstered by a Greater Shepparton City Council grant, approved last week.

Council allocated $2200 to the business, which was previously based at the Greater Shepparton Business Centre but has moved to Wyndham St.

The money will go towards updating staff amenities, including providing staff members with tea-room facilities at their new premises.

“It's great to see a little business that has started at the business centre and that has become successful and needing to relocate into a bigger premises,” Cr Kim O'Keeffe said.

“Thrive4Life includes Echuca and Bendigo, so they're obviously expanding into Shepparton and surrounds.

“(The business is) specialising in providing home care packages and short-term restorative care occupation therapy services."

For more information on council grants visit: greatershepparton.com.au/community/grants-and-funding