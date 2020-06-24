Kids jumping for joy as Rebound Trampoline Play Centre reopens

From today, kids will literally be able to jump for joy again.

Following three months of closure, Rebound Trampoline Play Centre’s doors will open today, putting a spring in the step of Shepparton parents and children alike.

As a parent herself, owner Jo Sleeth cannot wait to get back to business.

“I haven’t been able to do any trading at all (throughout COVID-19); it hasn’t been an option to me,” she said.

“I want to get back into it, I miss my customers so that has been hard.

“We have got through it, as long as everyone is safe, we are excited to open up.”

Safety has been paramount in preparation for the reopening.

From an infrared temperature scanner to a complete overhaul of the interior, Jo has pulled out all the stops to ensure the centre will be compliant with government regulations.

“I have read all the restrictions, we have adhered to absolutely every one of them,” she said.

“We have socially distanced our floor, reduced our tables and reduced our time limits so everyone can come in.”

Patrons will be able to book one-hour slots, with 15-minute buffers in between sessions to allow for mandatory cleaning.

The re-opening coincides with school holidays, and Jo is ecstatic to see the familiar faces file through the door for some much-needed fun.

“It is a great time for us because we missed the last school holidays. I can’t wait to open; we will be as safe as we possibly can.”

Jo mentioned takeaway food options will be available and noted parents should only list themselves when booking online as children do not fall under the 20-person limit.