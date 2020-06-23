New 100-bed Mooroopna aged care centre on track

Construction of the first stage of a new 100-bed retirement and aged care facility in Mooroopna is under way and on track for occupancy in February next year.

Shepparton Villages’ $20 million redevelopment of the Rodney Park Village aged care home in Knight St, Mooroopna, is planned to house 100 residents — 60 in the redeveloped Campbell Court wing now under construction, and 40 in the newly built Varapodio Way wing.

The new Mooroopna Place is stage two of Shepparton Villages’ redevelopment plans which began with the 2018 completion of its 120-bed $34 million Maculata Place at Tarcoola in Shepparton.

Sheppparton Villages interim chief executive Greg Pullen said the new Mooroopna buildings were the result of a "far-sighted" board decision made a few years ago.

“The concern was the former facilities were not meeting contemporary standards,” Mr Pullen said.

He said the new Mooroopna Place facility would feature single rooms, all with ensuites and overhead lifting capabilities.

Also included are large dining areas, theatre rooms, lounge rooms, games and bar area, fully kitted-out hairdressing salon and a striking curved entry and reception linking the two wings.

Mr Pullen said Rodney Park residents were relocated to Shepparton Villages’ Tarcoola campus 18 months ago as works began on the new facility.

He said it was expected residents and staff will be be able to move into Campbell Court at Mooroopna Place on February 1, 2021, while the 40-bed wing Varapodio Way will open mid-2021 according to demand.

Mr Pullen said Shepparton Villages board announced this week it would close the ageing Acacia House facility at Tarcoola. He said discussions with staff and residents are under way to relocate to the Mooroopna Place facility next year.

Board chair Frank Dawson said the decision to close Acacia House was not easy but made sense.

“The shared rooms and bathroom facilities served us well in the past but no longer meet the contemporary requirements of residents and relatives,” Mr Dawson said.

Mr Pullen said Hakea Lodge at Tarcoola would remain operational.

“Former Rodney Park residents and staff wishing to stay on at Hakea Lodge or at Maculata Place will have the option to do so, or they can return to Mooroopna Place as originally planned,” Mr Pullen said.