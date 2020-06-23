Council’s new focus on public toilets

News

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council adopted its new public toilet strategy last week.

New public toilets are expected to be built in popular locations in Mooroopna, Shepparton and Tatura.

Last week Greater Shepparton City Council adopted its new public toilet strategy, which will also see operating times change to daylight hours.

Craigmuir Lakes in Mooroopna, Mooroopna Recreation Reserve, Midland Hwy in Shepparton East, Lake Bartlett in Tatura and the Australian Botanical Gardens Shepparton in Kialla are among the places where new public toilets will be built.

Councillors acknowledged soap dispensers should be installed in toilets in the CBD, other safe places and the Maude St block.

Cr Fern Summer said public toilets had been a contentious issue for too long in Greater Shepparton.

“Being able to access clean, safe and functional toilets can be a decider if you visit our CBD, so it makes good economic sense to have a strategy like this,” she said.

“It's incredibly detailed; it sets out safe positing for actual cubicles, adult change table provision, gender neutral options, ventilation — it even recommends using dark grout for when removing graffiti so you can't see it in between bricks.

“It even says toilet signs can be used as a strategy for public art.

“It does also support use of existing structures; it's a shame we didn't have this adopted back when the Queen's Gardens toilets were abolished.

“It also recommends public toilets outside CBD areas be located no more than a 15-minute drive apart."

The draft strategy was released in February for feedback.

New public toilets, opening hours and general maintenance were among the majority of feedback issues.

“Thank you to all members of the community who took the time to submit feedback during the consultation period,” Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“This feedback helped achieve a final document that best represents and reflects the community’s expectations regarding these important facilities.”

● To read the strategy, visit: http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/council-documents/public-toilet-strategy

