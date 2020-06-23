News

Concerns raised over flexible safety barriers installed along Midland Hwy

By Liz Mellino

Concerns have been raised over the government's wire rope barrier scheme which has seen flexible safety barriers installed along 20 of the state's highest risk rural roads.

1 of 1

Concerns have been raised over the Victorian Government's wire rope barrier scheme after it was revealed the project is already close to $100 million over budget.

An auditor-general's report into the program revealed the flexible safety barriers, installed along 20 of Victoria's highest risk rural roads including the Midland Hwy between Shepparton and Stanhope, were "not as cost effective" as VicRoads and the Transport Accident Commission had intended.

The report also said the program would not achieve its expected benefits despite spending at least 22 per cent more money than originally budgeted.

“The half a billion that has been thrown at this program would have gone a very long way to improving deteriorating country roads,” State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan said.

“Not only can the government not be sure whether it will achieve its intended benefits, but the report also finds that it doesn’t know whether the rollout of these barriers delivered the best value for the money spent."

In 2016, the TAC funded a Towards Zero Strategy with funding allocated to VicRoads to deliver the installation of road safety infrastructure — including flexible barriers, wide centre lines and rumble strips — to high risk rural roads.

The strategy suggested flexible barriers could reduce fatalities and serious injuries from run-off-road and head-on serious casualty crashes by up to 85 per cent.

The auditor-general's report showed, however, that the safety measures installed so far had only reduced the risks on treated sections of road by 46.5 per cent.

“Additionally (VicRoads) has failed to properly maintain and monitor the barriers installed, which increases the risk that they will not perform as intended,” the report stated.

“VicRoads has not kept adequate records about the project ... this will impede its ability to fully evaluate the program's outcomes and hold itself accountable to the community for the effectiveness of its investment.”

Damien Codognotto from The Motorcycle Riders Association road safety committee said the report had sent "alarm bells ringing".

He claimed there was no data to support how many people had been seriously injured or killed at wire rope barrier sites across the state, saying the claims of "massive reductions" in these types of collisions was not accurate.

Despite this, Regional Roads Victoria chief regional roads officer Paul Northey said the number of people who had died or were seriously injured from head-on or run-off-road crashes had been reduced by two-thirds on the roads treated with flexible safety barriers.

In 2019, for the first time in 10 years, no lives were lost on the Hume Fwy despite the flexible barriers being hit more than 230 times.

“So often we hear stories from people whose lives have been saved by flexible safety barriers. There is no price we can put on these lives being saved,” Mr Northey said.

“We are encouraged by the crash data that support these stories — fewer people are dying and being seriously injured on the roads where we’ve installed flexible barriers.”

RoadSafe Goulburn Valley chair Des Callaghan said the barriers were a positive addition to addressing road trauma along high risk roads across the state.

While he acknowledged the barriers could pose an issue for drivers needing to pull over or stop in an emergency lane, he said he did believe they were preventing serious collisions.

“When I've questioned the data at various RoadSafe meetings I have had, which VicRoads and police attended, they have said the barriers are saving lives,” Mr Callaghan said.

“I don't know how far the original budget was supposed to stretch — $100 million is a lot of money, however they started the project so why not finish it.”

The Department of Transport has confirmed the outcome of a five-year evaluation due to start next year will show the full benefits of flexible safety barriers.

Latest articles

National

Confusion over interstate fire apps, help

Differences between the NSW and Victorian emergency apps created significant issues during the unprecedented bushfires, a royal commission has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

Robert Xie’s murder trial was fair: crown

Robert Xie is not a victim of miscarriage of justice, his NSW appeal against convictions for murdering five relatives has been told

AAP Newswire
National

Proposed uni changes ‘baffling’: Turnbull

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull finds a proposal to double the cost of humanities university degrees baffling but thinks it’s good that law studies will cost more.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton businesses devastated with new COVID-19 restrictions

Shepparton businesses have suffered a huge blow following the extension of restrictions, announced on Saturday, aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Liz Mellino
News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night.

James Bennett