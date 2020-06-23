News

Cobram business ransacked on weekend

By Liz Mellino

Cobram police are investigating an incident which saw a business ransacked over the weekend.

Sometime between Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 the business on Dillon St was targeted by offenders.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area.

A number of items were taken during a burglary at a Cobram address last week.

The incident occurred on June 19 at a Dairy Paddock Lane property.

Jewellery and electronics were taken by the offenders.

Cobram police are investigating two incidents which occurred last week in town.

Sometime between June 18 and 20, properties in Hovell St and Ovens Ct had their windows damaged.

The following day, in the early hours of June 21, offenders damaged an extensive length of the Cobram Showgrounds fence near Ivy St.

On June 18 a black and grey bicycle was stolen from outside a business in Melville St, Numurkah.

Police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage from the area.

Numurkah police are appealing for information following a small fire in Melville St last week.

In the early hours of June 16 a male offender lit a fire next to the charity donation bin along Melville St.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact the Numurkah Police Station on 5862 3311.

