SAM well over halfway done, art to be moved in September

The new Shepparton Art Museum will need one important feature and it will cost a little under $260 000 to move it.

Greater Shepparton City Council says about 4000 separate art works will be relocated from the old Welsford St site to their new home at the Victoria Park Lake.

Council approved the tender to IAS Logistics at last week's ordinary meeting, who will conduct ‘moving day'.

Council told the News it won't be long before the art will be moved.

“The collection relocation contractor, IAS Logistics, will have access to commence the collection relocation works from September 2020, with the majority of the collection planned to be relocated to the new building prior to the opening,” council said.

“Council went through an expression of interest process, followed by a tender process.

“Council is satisfied the successful tenderer has the skills and expertise to undertake the relocation, and the process has ensured council is obtaining value for money.”

The plan to complete the new SAM's construction by the end of the year is still on schedule, with at least 70 per cent of the work completed.

“Council is planning an official opening of the new SAM in the first half of 2021, and will continue to monitor the advice of the Chief Health Officer in regards to COVID-19 during planning for this event,” council said.

“SAM’s transition is currently well under way, however physical transition to the new SAM for the current SAM, Kaiela Arts and the Visitor Information Centre will begin following completion of the building works."

