Less permits for alcohol at some council-owned facilities

By James Bennett

Red tape will be cut for liquor permits at events across 17 Greater Shepparton localities.

Normally, an applicant would have to obtain both a permit to use the site and another to consume alcohol through the management committee and council respectively.

Council agreed on Tuesday night to instead create an exemption to Local Laws No. 1 that allows the applicant to just obtain the former by dealing directly with the management committee.

The following places will see the exemptions:

● Arcadia Recreation Reserve and Community Centre.
● Bunbartha Recreation Reserve.
● Caniambo Hall.
● Central Park Recreation Reserve.
● Congupna Recreation Reserve and Community Centre.
● Dhurringile Recreation Reserve and Community Centre.
● Dookie Memorial Hall.
● Dookie Recreation Reserve and Community Centre.
● Harston Hall.
● Karramomus Hall and Recreation Reserve.
● Katandra West Community Facilities.
● Kialla District Hall.
● Lemnos Recreation Reserve.
● Murchison Community Centre.
● Tallygaroopna Memorial Hall.
● Tallygaroopna Recreation Reserve and Community Centre.
● Toolamba Recreation Reserve and Community Centre.

Cr Dennis Patterson said it a great way to cut red tape.

“This does away with the second licence, you can deal directly with for instance the Congupna Recreation Community Centre or Tallygaroopna Recreation Centre.

“It cuts down the legality of having to duplicate your paperwork and applications etc.”

Staff told council it will help keep the process "as simple as possible" when hiring a facility.

The agenda also added by creating the exemption it will avoid already lost revenue.

“The practical application of Local Law No. 1 in respect of events at these facilities is prohibitive to both the Committees of Management and the community who seek to use
the facilities.

“Pursuing compliance is difficult due to the range of users and may result in lost revenues for the committees due to onerous booking processes.

“As it stands, the current booking process for these facilities is currently non-compliant with Local Law No. 1.

“In many cases, the cost of the required council event and consumption of liquor permits
would be prohibitive for facility users as they exceed the cost of the facility hire.

“Bookings are often received at the last minute for facility use, and council permit applications are not able to be processed in these timeframes."

