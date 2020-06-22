News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

By James Bennett

Louise Lovell-Brown is over the moon her outlet sold two division one Tattslotto tickets.

It's not the first time Lucky Lovell's has sold multiple division one winners from the same lotto draw.

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night.

They'll walk away with more than $740 000 alongside 25 other lucky people across Australia who held the same numbers.

Both winning tickets were purchased at Lucky Lovell's on Wyndham St; one was purchased by a family from Mooroopna, while the other winner has chosen to remain completely anonymous.

The Mooroopna mum reportedly couldn't "contain her delight" at that once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“Oh my god! It’s unbelievable. I’m shaking,” she said.

“I’ve played these numbers for many, many years. Far out!

“I was watching the footy on Saturday night, and it wasn’t a good game. I was so upset I went to bed without checking my ticket.

“Then my husband checked the numbers on the phone and said, ‘I think they’re our numbers!’. It’s made the footy results easier to swallow!”

Lovell’s Shepparton Newsagency owner Louise Lovell-Brown said it was the 53rd and 54th division one win for the outlet.

She said it was not the first time the outlet has had multiple winners for the same draw.

Ms Lovell-Brown said it provided a chance for some money to go back into the local economy.

“What we find with division one winners is they'll put money away but then they'll put aside some for new furniture or buy a new TV,” she said.

“Shepparton is a lucky place and wins like this are great for the town. A lot of people are doing it tough, so it’s nice to have good news to talk about.

“I was just looking up our records and for the TattsLotto Megadraw in 2013 we sold two division one winning entries at our other outlet, and one at this outlet. So we’re very excited to do it again!

“We wish our latest winners all the very best with their prize.”

For the rest of us not lucky enough to win division one TattsLotto on Saturday, never fear as there's more than $50 million up for grabs this week, including $20 million in tonight's OzLotto and $30 million in Thursday's Powerball.

