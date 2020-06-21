GV Vets - from heroes to superheros

If saving the lives of our furry friends wasn’t enough, Shepparton’s GV Vets helped save the lives of people suffering from hereditary heart disease on Friday.

Although they come to work every day as heroes the team decided to dress up as other superheros to raise vital funds for HeartKids.

HeartKids is the only national profit-for-purpose charity dedicated to supporting children, teens and adults affected by congenital heart disease across Australia.

HeartKids also funds life-saving research, provides information and advocates for families’ needs.

The day was extra special for GV Vets vet nurse and event organiser Katherine Byrne who lost her three-month-old son Elijah to heart disease.

“I lost my first-born son to heart disease, so we spent a lot of time at the Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital and during that time HeartKids were our main support system,” Ms Byrne said.

“They support infants right through to adults.

“I just thought it would be nice to bring awareness to such a fantastic and important charity.”

Due to COVID-19 the vets could not have a community fundraising morning tea, so Ms Byrnes’ mother hand made superhero-themed doggie bandannas and baby bibs for the public to purchase.

“Both items cost $5 and all the money goes straight to the HeartKids,” Ms Byrne said.

“We also have a donation tin at GV Vets or people can go to our Facebook page to donate.

“They helped us so much during our journey its nice to be able to give back.”