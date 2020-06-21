News

GOTAFE appoints new board member

By Morgan Dyer

GOTAFE has appointed Daniel Briggs to its board.

Yorta Yorta man Daniel Briggs has been appointed to the GOTAFE board.

With extensive experience both in the legal industry and working with members of marginalised communities, Mr Briggs is set to make a fitting addition to the board.

Mr Briggs is currently an executive director of Yurringa, an organisation which creates employment opportunities for disadvantaged community members.

Mr Briggs said he was delighted to be joining the GOTAFE board.

“I am proud to have grown up in the Goulburn Valley and I am committed to ensuring that the needs of local communities are at the heart of GOTAFE’s strategic planning and governance processes,” Mr Briggs said.

“Access to education options in our local community is vital to strengthening our social and economic prosperity,” he said.

Mr Briggs also works with local indigenous businesses in the Goulburn Murray region through the Kaiela Institute’s business development unit.

GOTAFE board chair Diana Taylor said Mr Briggs’ knowledge and unique skillset would complement the board as it continues to drive a strategic transformation program.

“He brings strong leadership skills, a sound knowledge of legal practice and governance within large organisations and a deep understanding of the needs of our indigenous communities,” she said.

Mr Briggs, who holds a Bachelor of Laws, commenced his role for GOTAFE this month.

