Epicurean Club and The Woolshed at Emerald Bank collaborate for Shepparton FoodShare

By Madi Chwasta

Collaboration for Shepparton FoodShare: The Woolshed operator Angela Mangiameli with Epicurean Club president Jan Phillips as she receives three courses for 117 people.

The Epicurean Club and The Woolshed at Emerald Bank have shown community collaboration can make a real difference by raising $5850 for Shepparton FoodShare.

Epicurean Club president Jan Phillips said members of the women's food and wine club wanted to offer businesses and community organisations a helping hand as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

“We could’ve chosen not to do anything, but we thought we could help local business and organisations,” she said.

She asked The Woolshed operator Angela Mangiameli whether they could organise a dinner with the restaurant to raise funds for the food distribution charity, independent of The Woolshed's existing ‘Make a Meal of June: Takeaway Style’ fundraiser.

Ms Phillips said she offered to pay Mrs Mangiameli for what would be 117 three-course meals, and then collect donations on the side.

But Mrs Mangiameli completely waived the cost of the dinner, and the total amount raised on the night was given to the charity.

“I called a couple of local businesses to help donate the produce, and Cam and I added whatever was missing,” Mrs Mangiameli said.

Shepparton FoodShare chairman Rod Schubert was overwhelmed with gratitude for the combined efforts of the club and the restaurant.

“The Epicurean Club said they would donate $5000, but we were really surprised they donated nearly $6000,” he said.

“For them to raise that amount of money was outstanding.

“It tells me how highly regarded FoodShare is in the region.”

