Drugs, weapons seized across three towns as part of cross-border operation

A 28-year-old man has faced court and four others were arrested as part of a cross-border strike force investigation into drug supply.

Police in NSW and Victoria executed warrants in Mulwala, Wangaratta, Cobram and Shepparton on Thursday, seizing electronic devices, drugs, weapons, stolen goods and drug paraphernalia

In May 2020, Strike Force Stair was established by officers from the Murray River Police District to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Mulwala and Yarrawonga area.

Following an extensive investigation, strike force officers executed a search warrant at a motel in Mulwala about 7.45am June 18.

Officers allegedly located and seized electronic devices and drug paraphernalia.

An 83-year-old man who was residing at the motel was taken into the care of a nearby aged care facility.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Mulwala Police Station, where he was charged with supply prohibited drug (x2), steal motor vehicle, police pursuit and four outstanding warrants for traffic offences.

He was refused bail and appeared in Albury Local Court.

Acting on information, Victoria Police executed three simultaneous search warrants in Cobram, Wangaratta and Shepparton.

Officers allegedly located and seized methylamphetamine, MDMA, weapons and stolen goods.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, as well as two women, aged 21 and 27, were arrested and are currently assisting Victoria Police with inquiries.

Murray River Police District crime manager, detecting acting inspector Chris Wallace said the arrests are the culmination of work by police on both sides of the border.

“The supply of drugs in regional towns has a major impact on the community, and it simply won’t be tolerated,” Det A/Insp Wallace said.

“We have worked closely with our counterparts in Victoria throughout this investigation and the hard work of police on both sides of the border has paid off.

“We will continue to target those engaging in the supply of illegal drugs, and rest assured anyone who engages in these activities will face the full brunt of the law.”

Inquiries under Strike Force Stair are continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist strike force investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.