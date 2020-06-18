Council adopts its 2020/21 budget

Greater Shepparton City Council has formally adopted its 2020/21 budget, accepting COVID-19 will cost about 10 per cent of liquidity.

Council will have an operating income of $129.45 million and operating expense of $147.4 million. Council's capital works program will be $61.8 million.

Total rates revenue will rise by two per cent, with the kerb-side collection charge to increase by 1.67 per cent.

The 2020/21 budget was moved by Councillor Bruce Giovanetti, who said it still might change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a starting point and we have to accept our budget will be a living document that may change due to the prevailing condition,” he said.

“There are some in the community who will need support with payments of their rates, and council has an effective plan to help those people if they need support.

“Some councils have not passed on the two per cent increase that councils are allowed to by state government.

“We have factored this two per cent increase into our budget. If we intend, as we do, to provide support to our community through the COVID-19 pandemic, these fund have to be found.

“Our economic responses have to be funded."

Fern Summer was the only councillor to oppose the budget, continuing her argument against the municipal charge of $195 that all ratepayers must pay.

“The charge does not increase the rates collected,” she said.

“It does apply a rate burden to lower rated properties and does result in very high rated commercial and industrial properties paying substantially less.

“I'd like to congratulate the 14 submitters who did go out of their way to try and draw attention to the inequity of this charge.”

Cr Summer also argued against a $10 million loan, as she felt the details surrounding projects were a "bit vague".

According to Cr Dennis Patterson, some of the money from the two per cent rate increase will go towards council's COVID-19 economic stimulus package worth $2 million.