Mall funds defy logic

Roger Perry

Shepparton

Am I the only one concerned that a council planning decision has been changed by the influence of our local MP using government funds? Has the National Party learnt nothing from Sports Rorts?

I would like to see Damian Drum explain the use of drought funding for a city mall to the farmers suffering drought and Murray-Darling Basin Authority issues.

To waste this amount of money during a time of pandemic, with record numbers of ratepayers struggling and the federal budget in deficit, defies logic.