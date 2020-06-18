News

People step up to the plate for FoodShare

By John Lewis

The Woolshed's Angie and Cam Mangiameli hand over a big cheque to Shepparton FoodShare chairman Rod Schubert after their massive Make A Meal of June - Takeaway Style fundraiser.

The Shepparton community has again stepped up to the plate to deliver a spectacular result for Shepparton FoodShare's annual fundraiser.

Just eight weeks ago, the essential volunteer-run food rescue and distribution service was set to cancel its annual Make a Meal of June event at Kialla's Woolshed function centre because of COVID-19 restrictions.

FoodShare organisers and Woolshed operators Cam and Angie Mangiameli got together to rescue the vital fundraiser with an alternative initiative - Make a Meal out June Takeaway Style.

Shepparton FoodShare chairman Rod Schubert said this year's event had raised an astounding $103 568.17 after more than 300 three-course meals were prepared by the Woolshed team for takeaways.

Mr Schubert said this amount was even more than last year's record, $100 000.

“Considering what has been happening over the past few months this is incredible. It astounds me how people have stepped up - I'm so impressed with Cam and Angie,” Mr Schubert said.

The Mangiamelis donated 100 per cent of their two-week takeaway service, raising more than $31 000 for FoodShare.

The campaign was kicked off in May with a $22 000 donation from the Freemasons Foundation Victoria, supported by the Shepparton, Mooroopna and Numurkah branches.

Mr Schubert said financial donations had also come in via the FoodShare website and through local businesses and individuals taking out a "monthly partner package".

In addition, the local Attwood Trust contributed $10 000 to the fundraiser.

The total also included about $5000 raised from a Shepparton Epicurean Club dinner which the Woolshed provided this week.

Mr Schubert said the pandemic had placed a huge increase in demand on the service as vulnerable people struggled to put food on the family table.

“In recent months FoodShare has had to purchase food to address shortages and to keep up with demand - something it has not had to do before,” he said.

He said Foodbank Australia figures showed more than 21 per cent of Australians had experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months.

He said that figure was reflected locally.

“Many agencies that access our food are seeing an increased demand from people - be it because they have lost their job or have reduced hours due to COVID, bill shock or to feed children who would normally rely on a school meals program,” Mr Schubert said.

