New homes for native fish

Native fish caught in irrigation channels are being relocated to popular fishing spots across the Goulburn Valley including Shepparton.

Goulburn-Murray Water is again partnering with the Victorian Fisheries Authority to relocate Murray cod and other native fish using electro-fishing methods.

The fish are stunned, netted, placed in a holding tank and transported for release into lakes and rivers such as Lake Benalla, the Broken Creek at Nathalia and Victoria Park Lake in Shepparton.

VFA chief executive Travis Dowling said a trial last year and in 2017 saw more than 550 native fish, mostly good-sized Murray cod relocated to more natural habitats.

Mr Dowling said native fish can adapt to life in G-MW channels but they can be at risk when channels are lowered for de-silting and weed spraying.

He said the fish likely originated from the Murray River and Lake Mulwala before finding their way into the irrigation network via the Yarrawonga Main Channel.

“This is a great chance to save some big cod and give them a new home. Cod fishing has never been better in Victoria, so get your favourite spinnerbait or Stumpjumper out and get ready,” Mr Dowling said.

He said the annual three-month window at the end of the gravity irrigation season is an ideal time to undertake the relocation program.