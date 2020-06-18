Shepparton’s Vision Australia radio calling for volunteers

With COVID-19 restrictions slowly easing, Shepparton's Vision Australia radio is looking to bring its programs back on the air.

With plans to start back up again next month, Vision Australia is hoping to recruit new volunteers to help coordinate the early morning program.

Coordinator of volunteers Pam Power said the program, which involves reading the News on-air to listeners who are blind or have low vision, was the perfect opportunity for people looking to move into the radio or media sectors.

“We don't mind what age you or are, what your background is, it's something anyone can enjoy,” she said.

“Volunteers can be people who work full-time and come in and do the radio before work or they could be retired people who are happy to get up early in the morning.”

Ms Power said the program, which runs weekdays from 7 am to 7.30 am, would also involve volunteers completing some preparation and paperwork before the show airs.

While volunteers from all backgrounds are welcome, Ms Power said literacy and English skills were an important part of the role.

“Because we are reading to people who are blind or have low vision we need to ensure they can understand what we're saying,” she said.

“We will also be organising all of their training and they will receive mentoring from our committee.”

Shepparton's Vision Australia radio has been broadcasting for the past 19 years with more than 12 hours of local content available each week at 100.1FM.

Ms Power said Vision Australia was also looking for volunteers to help out during its daytime programs, with positions regularly available when people are sick or on holidays.

“The whole Vision Australia mission is that we put print to audio to give people who are blind or have low vision access to community news the same as everyone else can,” she said.

Volunteers are required to complete a police check and working with children's check.

Shepparton's Vision Australia radio is located at 28 Channel Rd, Shepparton.

To volunteer or for more information phone Pam Power on 0456 980 149 or visit www.visionaustralia.org