No food, no beer - no longer an issue

It’s time to put down your knives and forks and pick up a pint.

As of Monday, pub patrons will no longer be required to purchase a meal with their drink, following a statement issued by the Victorian Government on Sunday.

According to the statement, up to 50 seated patrons will be allowed inside a venue from next week, meaning Shepparton bars have been busy readying the kegs and wiping down the tables for a flood of customers.

The News caught up with some local establishments about the easing of restrictions.

The Aussie Hotel

“Everybody has been really supportive of local businesses,” manager Ashleigh Hodges said.

“Obviously until now we have only been able to seat 20 people at a time, so we have been splitting it up, 20 in the dining room, 20 upstairs and 20 downstairs.

“Hopefully this will work well, people have been ringing up to book and we have had to turn them away, so this will allow us to seat a lot more people.”

Shepparton RSL

“Our plan is to open Monday 22nd, we will open our dining areas to have 50 seated in the bistro, 50 in the function room and around 20 in the members’ dining room,” general manager Grant Tarrant said.

“We will be opening up the lounge for alcohol sales so people can have a drink and watch the footy, the TAB will be open, and the Keno will be operational.

“We will be open from 11 am until after dinner service is finished, seven days a week, but booking is essential for patrons.”

Sherbourne Terrace

“We have had to adhere to lots of social distancing and hygiene rules so far, there has been a bit going on,” manager Nick Zurcas said.

“As of the 23rd of March, we were doing takeaway orders, and from the 1st of June we have been able to seat 20 people. Basically, we were shut down for three months.

“It doesn’t feel the same having a room which can seat 100 with 20 people in it.”

“Now we will be able to have 20 to a table - it will just be good to go back to a form of normality, apart from the social distancing rules.”

The Peppermill Inn

“Lucky for us we have a huge venue and that helps with being compliant with the government regulations,” manager Todd Van Kerkhof said.

“Our TAB and Keno will be back on, and that will certainly help with the front bar sales.

“It has been difficult juggling tables around to seat six people at a time, but it has been great seeing all the regulars – we usually have the seniors come in for lunch and the families for dinner.

“We are happy to see all the familiar faces; everyone is happy to be back at work – we are looking forward to it.”

The Deck

“The Deck Shepparton hasn't been open throughout the pandemic, we have taken the time to do some minor facelift works to get the place looking better,” owner Frankie Lagana said.

“However we will be open from Wednesday onwards.

“I'd just like to thank the community for their support throughout the pandemic, there has been a really good response and we hope to see the CBD back busy again.”

GV Hotel

“I think it is great,” manager Margaret Valentine said.

“We have been tracking quite well, but next week we are looking forward to being able to seat more people.

“I think people are becoming more and more confident, and we hope to see them all next Monday.”

The Victoria Hotel

“We haven’t opened yet, so we are in the process of prepping everything for opening,” manager Chris Grimes said.

“We will be opening for food on Monday 22nd, and we are still ironing out the details for all of that at the moment.”