Drum calls for airport rail tunnel

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has again urged the Victorian Government to build a designated Melbourne Airport rail tunnel, saying any move to scrap the plan would be a disaster.

The Shepparton-based Nationals MP addressed federal parliament on Monday to say an alternative proposal to use the Metro Tunnel still under construction as an airport link would place huge pressure on existing rail connections between Sunshine and Melbourne's CBD.

“To proceed with this project without a designated tunnel out of and into Melbourne's CBD would be a disaster for all Victorians,” Mr Drum said.

“It will mean putting the six to eight services per hour to the airport in a newly completed Melbourne Metro 1 tunnel in 2026 that is already running at capacity.

“Every trip to the airport will come at the expense of someone else's trip to Werribee, Melton, Sunbury or somewhere else in the western suburbs.”

Mr Drum said a designated tunnel would provide rail connections for communities in the west as well as delivering the north of the state a genuine service into Melbourne.

He said Shepparton's rail service of five trains a day lagged well behind Bendigo's 23 services and Ballarat's 24.

“It's time that Shepparton and the north-east line were given the opportunity to have a similar number of services into Melbourne,” Mr Drum said.

In a statement to federal parliament last week, Mr Drum said local councils across Melbourne's west and northern and western Victoria had urged the Victorian Government to build a designated airport tunnel link.

“When you see so many councils and so many committees that are desperately opposed to this Victorian project, I think it's only right that the Federal Government do everything we can to stop it,” Mr Drum said.

Committee For Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell said the committee supported a designated airport rail tunnel.

“Rail experts have explained it is the best way to bring regional services into Melbourne from the north-east,” Mr Birrell said.

However, he said it was not the only option to improve Shepparton's rail services into Melbourne.

“There is already a rail corridor with planning overlays running from Beveridge to just north of Melbourne Airport. A number of experts have also defined this as a future option to link Melbourne's CBD with Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and the north-eastern lines,” Mr Birrell said.