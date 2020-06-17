News

World Continence Week celebrated at GV Health

By Tara Whitsed

Staff at Community [email protected] Health celebrating World Continence Week.

GV Health’s continence nurses are reminding the community it is World Continence Week from June 15 to 22.

GV Health home nursing continence team leader Lisa Llewellyn said the continence service was run by experienced nurses with over 100 years of combined knowledge and experience.

“They either visit clients in their homes or see them in our continence clinic,” she said.

“They conduct a comprehensive assessment to identify causes, create treatment plans and empower clients with incontinence.”

Ms Llewellyn said World Continence Week was about raising global awareness, after it was started in 2008 by the International Continence Society.

“The aim of the week is to raise awareness of continence issues across the globe, improving health, wellness, quality of life and a multi-disciplinary approach to treatment,” she said.

“It was also hoped it would provide an opportunity to become a reputable forum for people looking for information about continence promotion, support and treatment for incontinence.”

Over 4.5 million Australians experience bladder and bowel problems.

Incontinence can affect both men and women, regardless of their age or background, and can restrict employment, educational and leisure opportunities, leading to social embarrassment and isolation.

“It is vital that people who are incontinent are given every opportunity to regain their continence and improved quality of life,” Ms Llewellyn said.

If you need support, talk to a health care professional or find further information via the Continence Foundation of Australia’s website.

