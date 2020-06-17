News

RSPCA investigating Shepparton animal cruelty allegations

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton police confirmed they were notified of an animal cruelty matter involving a cat in the Shepparton area.

Disturbing allegations have emerged of animals being harmed by an unknown person in Shepparton.

Shepparton Animal Rescue and Rehoming shared the news on Facebook, saying staff were informed by a member of the public that cats were being tortured around the south end of Shepparton, near Paterson Rd.

“This person is taking them off the streets and doing harm in other locations,” the post read.

“The person is also killing birds with a bow and arrow.

“Police and RSPCA have been notified and are following this up.”

The post received more than 380 comments and more than 800 shares.

“The cat did survive and is now back in the care of his owner,” police said.

“The matter is now being handled by the RSPCA.”

A spokesperson confirmed RSPCA Victoria was actively investigating the claims.

They said they could could not comment on the details of the case; however, they urged Shepparton residents to ensure their house and gardens were secure to prevent pets from escaping.

“RSPCA Victoria promotes cat containment and recommends that owners prevent cats from leaving their property at any time,” they said.

“This can be achieved by keeping cats indoors, or a combination of indoors and a secure outdoor enclosure. Research shows that cats are happier, healthier and safer when contained.”

The spokesperson also said animals that present on a private property on more than one occasion without permission could be seized by the owner or an authorised officer.

