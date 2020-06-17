Sporting clubs and tourism are key areas of council package

Support programs, marketing, rent reduction and waived fees are all part of Greater Shepparton City Council's "recovery" phase of its COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

Councillor Kim O'Keeffe said at Tuesday's ordinary meeting many pockets of the community would be supported.

“One of the main things is for those who can't be doing ‘business as normal’ and would normally have to be paying, we are compensating some of those fees and charges,” she said.

Council will target 29 different measures, focusing on business economy, community, visitor economy and advocacy, as stage two of its COVID-19 economic response.

“We were pleased with the results of stage one and believe stage two can have a similar impact,” Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“Once again, like stage one, this package attempts to use the guidance of state and federal government, and build on their efforts.”

Council will implement programs for businesses and build a marketing campaign pushing for locals and visitors to invest in the region.

It will release $150 000 across grant programs for arts, community groups, sports and events.

Businesses will be able to apply for up to $5000 in grant funding as part of council's visitor economy focus.

Cr Dinny Adem said it was a comprehensive package.

“I'm happy to see some of the submissions made to the budget actually addressed in this response as well,” he said.

“It doesn't look like a lot of work but there's a heap of work involved in unpacking each different community organisation — seeing what needs can be addressed.”

Sporting clubs are among the big winners, as they will see fees waived on leased council-owned facilities in 2020/21.

Other winners include Shepparton Food Share and Shepparton Family and Financial Services, which will receive $20 000 and $10 000 respectively.