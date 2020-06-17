News

Big art installation for new SAM

By John Lewis

The 5m-high 2019 sculpture House of Discards by indigenous artist Tony Albert has been gifted to Shepparton Art Museum for display on the forecourt of the new SAM building. Picture by Zan Wimberley courtesy of the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf.

A giant stack of steel playing cards will greet visitors on the forecourt of the new Shepparton Art Museum when it opens next year.

Greater Shepparton City Council this week voted unanimously to accept the donation of the 5m tall steel and acrylic 2019 sculpture House of Discards by Queensland indigenous artist Tony Albert.

The sculpture, donated to SAM through the Federal Government's Cultural Gift program by Sydney gallery Sullivan+Strumpf, comprises three vertical layers of card-shaped rectangles forming a triangular shape weighing 1000kg.

Councillors this week approved the sculpture's installation cost of $32 500, comprising $4000 for transport, $2500 for installation, $600 for valuation and $25 000 for lighting and exterior engineering work.

Cr Chris Hazelman said a major exterior artwork was originally planned for the new SAM project but was dropped due to budgetary constraints.

“This work by an internationally recognised artist has great potential to add to the new SAM and add further links to our local indigenous community,” Cr Hazelman said.

Cr Fern Summer, who has been a vocal opponent of the new SAM building, predicted the cost of installing the artwork would draw criticism from some people. However, she was happy to vote in favour of the project.

“It could be that we have the ugliest building and ugliest installation in the whole of Australia, but even that could hold some artistic appeal,” she said.

According to council's meeting agenda notes, House of Discards is an extension of previous works by Mr Albert, which explore ideas and symbols relating to colonial and indigenous Australian histories.

House of Discards speaks of unresolved pasts and futures to be told through its dual black and white card faces. The very structure of the card stack also refers to precariousness, as a house made of paper, that can also — stacked well — hold up quite substantial weights,” the notes state.

SAM director Rebecca Coates said Mr Albert often used dark humour to discuss serious topics.

“Playing cards can be fun and fragile at the same time. Tony Albert often uses irreverent humour in his work — it's a good way to discuss difficult topics,” Dr Coates said.

She said the large piece would not necessarily be a permanent fixture of the SAM forecourt.

“As it would be in the SAM collection, we could offer it for loan to other galleries. The space would then be available for something else,” she said.

Mr Albert's work has been exhibited across Australia and overseas. The Sydney-based artist is currently represented in SAM's collection with prize-winning photographic work We Can Be Heroes. SAM has also previously worked with Mr Albert on a major text piece for its Collector/Collected series.

