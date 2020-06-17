Katunga woman charged after 2019 Wunghnu collision

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a woman following a fatal collision in Wunghnu in 2019.

Emergency services were called to the head-on collision between a Holden Commodore and a Kia on the Goulburn Valley Hwy about 2.45pm on September 6.

Two passengers form the Commodore, a then 23-year-old Katunga woman and a 39-year-old Shepparton man, died at the scene.

A four-year-old girl, who was also a passenger in the Commodore, was seriously injured as a result of the cash.

The driver of the Commodore, a 29-year-old Katunga woman, has been charged with 12 offences including two counts of culpable driving, two counts of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious injury, reckless conduct offences, drug driving and other driving related offences.

She appeared at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court today and was bailed to appear again on July 28.

The driver of the Kia was not seriously hurt as a result of the collision.