Council approves Haven development in Mooroopna

A 36-dwelling community development will be built on MacIsaac Rd, Mooroopna, after unanimous approval from Greater Shepparton City Council.

The planned housing project to be built by The Haven has sparked controversy, with some nearby residents fearing it would cause property prices to fall and saying they had expected a school to be built by St Mary's Parish on the site.

Councillor Bruce Giovanetti, who moved the motion to approve the development, said it would add much-needed social housing to the municipality.

“I believe The Haven will provide adequate staffing on an ongoing basis,” he said.

“I do understand the residents in this area were of the belief a school was proposed for this area but ... St Mary's Parish has determined the land is not required for the school.

“The development complies with state planning policies to provide community care accommodation."

Residents told the News in April of a sign saying a school would be built on the site — a notice they said had been in place for more than six years.

Those same residents also said there was little consultation and felt there was no way of stopping the housing project.

Councillors Chris Hazelman and Dennis Patterson said on Tuesday night there was little council could do other than approve the development.

“I can understand the angst, if not anger of residents nearby, who bought property on the expectation that a school was going to be built on that site,” Cr Hazelman said.

“Many of them possibly even bought with the expectation their children would go to that school, which is the reason they have invested in that area.

“They must be feeling uncomfortable now that this process can change. Something else can be developed on that land and effectively they have no appeal rights against it; there are no objection rights to Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.”

Before voting, Cr Patterson said the residents would be feeling "dudded".

“The main over-riding issue is ‘Mooroopna cops it again’," he said.

“We just continually have low-cost developments dropped in Shepparton with a lower price of land over here, and I think we cop more than our fair share.

“Having said that, whichever way I vote is going to make no difference. The whole thing is structured that even if we didn't give them a permit it would automatically be granted from VCAT.

“The argument that it is needed is not an argument at all, because it's definitely needed.

“I feel as a bit of traitor to the people in Mooroopna but I have no other option. If I vote against it, it will still go through.”

Cr Kim O'Keeffe said she was "disappointed" at the late notice council was provided of the development.

“We should have been more engaged and involved in this project prior to it being put on the doorsteps of residents,” she said.

“We did get The Haven to come in and brief council on their business model and it was really good.

“One thing they did say is that they've never had a criminal issue or police on the premises.”

The development includes two communal living spaces, parking and five residential lots on Chivalry Dve.