Green light for Westside joint agreement

By John Lewis

Riverlinks Westside in Mooroopna, formerly WestSide Performing Arts Centre, was opened in 1997 with financial support from Greater Shepparton City Council, community members and the Department of Education.

An agreement for joint use of Riverlinks Westside in Mooroopna was given the green light at this week's Greater Shepparton City Council meeting.

Council unanimously voted to enter a community joint use agreement with the Department of Education and Training for the use of the theatre facility located on the campus of the Greater Shepparton Secondary College on Echuca Rd, Mooroopna.

The term of the agreement was set at 10 years, with the possibility of a further five-year term.

Councillor Dennis Patterson said Riverlinks Westside was an important building patronised by many people across the Goulburn Valley.

He said due to uncertainty over the role of the Mooroopna campus of the new secondary college, council was reluctant to enter into a 25-year agreement with the department.

“Neither the council nor the department were happy to enter a 25-year agreement ... but it is very important that it is maintained,” Cr Patterson said.

Cr Fern Summer aired concerns that with the large amount of money being spent on the new Shepparton Art Museum, Westside could fall into disrepair.

“This at least gives us a 10- to 15-year time frame to work out a deal with the department about ownership of Westside. It does have huge potential — 60 per cent of performances there are by local groups,” Cr Summer said.

The council agenda noted the facility's need for capital improvements.

“These are primarily the public toilets and foyer areas, as well as exterior landscaping and backstage improvements,” it stated.

The agenda also noted the future social and cultural importance of the facility.

“Shepparton’s population is expected to reach 80 000 over the next decade. Demand for use at Westside can therefore be expected to grow from many quarters: school productions, community organisations and attendance by the general public,” it stated.

