Double headline act for Riverlinks Live tonight

By John Lewis

Tatura's Beth Caldow shares the livestream spotlight at Riverlinks Eastbank tonight.

Waaia's Jessica Lorraine takes the stage in Riverlinks Live's fifth livestream performance tonight.

The fifth Riverlinks Live streamed gig featuring Greater Shepparton musicians takes place tonight.

Tonight sees Tatura's Beth Caldow and Waaia's Jessica Lorraine take the stage at Eastbank to deliver an evening of original and cover songs streamed free into lounge rooms across the Goulburn Valley.

Caldow delivers her music with a raw intensity that makes whatever song she plays uniquely hers — from covers to originals.

A seasoned performer and songwriter, who began playing at Notre Dame Secondary College assemblies and at Shepparton's Lemon Tree Cafe, Caldo has wowed audiences at the popular Secret Garden and Winter Sessions gigs with her charismatic stage presence and mesmerising vocals.

Co-headliner Lorraine has forged a strong presence on the local music scene with her own sound, using loop pedals with acoustic guitar accompanied by soaring vocals on her original songs and cover versions.

Lorraine has recently increased her playing spectrum to include ukulele, piano and electric guitar. Two new Lorraine songs released during COVID-19 lockdown, Barely Breathing and Daydreaming, have a stripped back, intimate feel to them.

The two rising stars can be seen from 7.30 pm at the Riverlinks Facebook page or website at: riverlinksvenues.com.au

