Shopping locally stabilises economy post-virus, says Sheed

By James Bennett

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is encouraging people to shop local to help stabilise the economy.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed says a big part of recovery for the local economy must come from its own people.

Ms Sheed said her constituents must think about shopping locally first, as Victoria begins to enter the aftermath of strict COVID-19 lockdown measures.

But the buck doesn't just stop at individuals and families. Ms Sheed said businesses must continue finding ways to source products, goods and services at the local level.

“We all looked after each other by following the lockdown measures in our individual ways, now it’s time to look after each other again as we return to a more normal footing,” Ms Sheed said.

“Every dollar spent locally helps local business, local jobs and the local economy through this incredibly challenging time.

“Many may be surprised what sort of professional services are on offer at our doorstep.”

Ms Sheed said drawing from personal experience, people will often discover non-local businesses can cost more.

“Last year for my second term, I set about reforming and refreshing my office’s communications.

“The prospect was quite daunting when it appeared most of the services on offer such as website hosting and design are clustered in Melbourne.

“The quotes were high and, as a relatively small client, the level of attention less than ideal.

“I don’t have the resources of the big political parties who dictate a lot of this type of material from a head office somewhere in the city.”

Ms Sheed said her website and technical support are partnered with a Shepparton business that is more than capable of providing her required service.

“I encourage every local business sourcing goods and services to look to our home region in the first instance.

“You may be surprised by what fantastic partnerships are available, as I was.”

