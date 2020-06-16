News

Men’s Shed members happy to be back despite being unable to engage in health week

By Liam Nash

Swings and roundabouts: Gary Gray is thankful the Shepparton Men's Shed is able to open, despite COVID-19 halting its usual involvement in Men's Health Week.

“Men are fairly blase about their health until it is generally too late.”

That's according to Gary Gray, of the Shepparton Men’s Shed, and you can bet it's something he is right across.

As treasurer (and former co-ordinator of "400 years"), Gary’s day-to-day involves engaging males in uplifting and resilience-building fellowship.

Serving as a forum for men in the region, the Shepparton Men’s Shed’s core values directly align with Men’s Health Week, which this year runs from June 15 to 21 — meaning Gary would usually be in the thick of it right about now.

But this year isn’t like most.

Though the members can still meet twice a week currently, COVID-19 restrictions have unfortunately put the brakes on this year’s involvement in the celebration.

“In previous years we have done market squares and put on presentations to highlight Men’s Health Week,” Gary said.

“We won’t be able to do the activities for Men’s Health Week that we have normally done over the past 10 years.

“We can’t open our workshop for visitors to come and see what we do, we can’t really go out and advertise.”

However, despite circumstances, they are still the lucky ones.

Shepparton Men’s Shed members have been gathering for the past fortnight — the only Men’s Shed in the area able to do so due to private land restrictions.

“We did miss two months plus because all the sheds got shut down, and for a number of our blokes the only outlet they have is coming to the shed twice a week, so that must have made it hard for them,” Gary said.

“From the phone calls I was getting when I was in Wagga, they were champing at the bit (to start back up), particularly those who are disabled.

“We have a huge number of both physically and mentally disabled blokes in this particular shed, and they can’t go out and make their own entertainment.

“To get back when we could, two weeks ago, was a plus.”

Undoubtedly, Gary and everyone under the shed’s roof will still be on the tools this week to make up for the absence of events.

Although the usual plans have been dashed, Gary ensured the men’s health movement isn’t one which only should be highlighted a single week of the year.

“It is extremely important; being able to talk about your health concerns amongst mates when you’re working in a shed is vital,” he said.

“Being able to be directed to the right health practitioners is also very important.

“For us it’s not just an old man’s movement, the men’s shed — it is for all blokes.”

For those wishing get involved in Men’s Health Week in some form, you can participate in virtual events being held at: https://menshealthweek.org.au/

