Orange Door to open 2021 in central Shepparton

Early 2021 has been earmarked when a new domestic violence support hub will open in central Shepparton.

Victorian Prevention of Family Violence Minister Gabrielle Williams said Orange Door made it easier for victims and survivors to get help by bringing networks together.

It is a partnership between Family Safety Victoria and local providers including Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative, FamilyCare, Primary Care Connect and Nexus Primary Health.

“We’re pleased to announce that a site has been secured in Shepparton,” Ms Williams said.

“This means we are now a step closer to opening The Orange Door early next year to help and support the people of Goulburn.”

“Preventing and responding to family violence continues to be a key priority of the Victorian Government.

“We’re working hard to ensure women and children across Goulburn can access all the services that they need in a safe, welcoming place.”

An access point will also open its doors in the Mitchell Shire to support the Shepparton Orange Door.

The domestic violence support service started in 2018, and has seen more 91 000 referred or directly sought help across Victoria.

Orange Door is funded by more than $448 million from the Victorian Government.

The address will be revealed closer to opening day.