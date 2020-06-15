Man seriously injured in Wyuna motorcycle crash

POLICE are appealing for information into a motorcycle crash outside of Echuca on Thursday.

A 49-year-old man was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition after losing control of his motorcycle at Wyuna about 4.20pm.

Senior Constable Corey Holland of Campaspe Highway Patrol said the Violet Town man was riding his motorcycle behind a ute on Hawdon Rd which was turning into Trevaskis Rd.

“He had to take evasive action to avoid rear-ending the ute,” he said.

“He has skidded and left the road, dropping the bike which has collided with a mailbox.”

The man suffered serious injuries to his legs.

“He was in a lot of pain. HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) airlifted him from the site,” SC Holland said.

The man, who remains in a stable condition, will be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

“Glare may have played a part but it's an ongoing investigation into what exactly happened and if speed was a contributing factor,” SC Holland said.

“We have spoken to the driver of the ute who stopped to offer assistance. We have no issue with him and the vehicles didn't collide.”

Police from Campaspe Highway Patrol, Stanhope and Kyabram attended the scene and blocked the road while HEMS attended.

SC Holland is urging anyone who may have seen the blue motorcycle travelling west on Hawdon Rd before the collision, or has relevant dashcam footage to contact Echuca police on 5483 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

