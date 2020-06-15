Wendy Lovell’s ‘Super School’ VCAT dispute ends with release of contested documents

The Victorian Department of Education has released a document outlining the Greater Shepparton Secondary College "implementation risks", ending an eight-month-long Freedom of Information dispute with Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell.

Ms Lovell requested the risk register for the new school through Freedom of Information in September last year.

But the Department of Education took the matter to the Victorian Court of Appeal in January after the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner deemed the documents were "not contrary to the public interest".

Ms Lovell attended an initial VCAT hearing in February, and another hearing was scheduled for late May but it didn't go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Department of Education spokesperson said it had decided to release the information "in good faith".

“Developing risk registers of this kind are standard practice and due diligence for all projects, especially those of the size and scope of the Shepparton Education Plan,” the spokesperson said.

“They are generally not public documents for a range of valid reasons, and they often contemplate a range of scenarios and risks of varying probabilities.

“In this instance, the department is releasing these documents in good faith due to ongoing public interest and to show that we are fully committed to this project.

The new college is being built on the former Shepparton High School site and will absorb between 2700 to 3000 students from Wanganui, Mooroopna and McGuire campuses when finished.

The department spokesperson said the build was on track and students would be starting the 2022 school year on the new campus, despite the newly-released risk assessment from September 2019 saying the Shepparton Education Plan completion date was June 30, 2022.

“The Victorian Government is investing $119 million to finish construction of the Greater Shepparton Secondary College, meaning students in Shepparton will be in their world-class secondary school at the beginning of 2022,” the spokesperson said.

The risk assessment document said there was an "extreme" risk there would be "insufficient funding available to wholly implement the Shepparton Education Plan and meet identified outcomes".

Other "extreme" risks that was listed included "community resistance to project and to the Shepparton Education Plan as a whole" and the "delays in procurement of new school uniform for 2020 school year".

Ms Lovell said the department used "stalling tactics" to prevent the release of the document to "avoid validating the very real concerns held in the community".

“The risk register basically confirms the fears that the Greater Shepparton Secondary

College was not funded, and likely still wouldn’t be without the government’s $24.5 billion

COVID-19 borrowings,” she said.

It follows Stop Shepparton's Super School member Colleen Jones deciding to withdraw her VCAT dispute last month when the Department of Education released other contested documents related to the school merger.