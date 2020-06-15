Council to decide Maude St Mall, COVID-19 funding.

City for Greater Shepparton councillors have been asked by staff to accept last-minute changes to the concept designs for the Maude St Mall.

Council previously adopted ‘Option 4’ that went on public display in March, however it will now be asked to consider ‘Option 4a'

According to tonight's agenda, it's due to feedback from the consultation period.

“Option 4a provides an improved layout with increased flexibility for adaption to changing

future requirements, aligns closely with consultation feedback suggestions, reduces

impact on trading during construction, provides greater retention of trees and provides

more efficient connection from Fryers Street to High Street.

“Option 4a retains and maximises areas available for recreation and public events.

“In summary, the layout provides one-way slow-moving traffic from Fryers Street to High

Street with parallel parking both sides and retains existing pavement from building line to

veranda line where possible.

“The revised design retains the strong linkage to the Fraser Street tower area and public toilets with the children’s play area.”

Council recently received a $8.5 million through the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) to go towards funding the Maude St Mall redevelopment.

It's also noted in the agenda that by accepting the new design, council would "strengthens the social outcomes".

Council anticipates construction to start in 2021.

New package

Council is expected to announce further funding towards its COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, as stage two will be decided at tonight's ordinary meeting.

The second stage will include more money than its predecessor with $2 million to be put aside to assist residents and businesses.

The money will be spent on creating programs for businesses and events, investing in regional marketing and tourism strategies, fee reductions and fast tracking planning initiatives.

It will also include added financial support for Shepparton FoodShare and Shepparton Family and Financial Services.

Tonight's council meeting will be held via Zoom at 5.30 pm.