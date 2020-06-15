LGBTI festivals live-streamed on Saturday

While Covid-19 restrictions have stifled live entertainment, Victoria's regional LGBTI communities, including Shepparton, have come up with a unique way to celebrate their culture.

This Saturday sees the first ever Pride-Solation event which brings together 15 Victorian regional festivals online to celebrate Pride Month.

In a one-off live-streamed event, LGBTI communites from the Mallee to Gippsland, Wimmera, Geelong, Ballarat, Castlemaine, Daylesford, Thorne Harbour and Shepparton will present music, dance, art, burlesque, cabaret, stories and interviews highlighting gay and lesbian culture and pride.

GV Pride treasurer Damien Stevens-Todd and president Georgie Poorte are co-producers of Shepparton's contribution to Saturday's six-hour event.

Mr Stevens-Todd said Shepparton's segment includes a performance by local choir 36 Degrees South, a slideshow of indigenous artworks, and videos of local LGBTI people telling their stories.

He said there will also be a "virtual pride parade" where people can share videos of their own ways of celebrating Pride Month.

“Like everyone else we have been affected by isolation, but LGBTI people have been particularly hit by mental health issues through not being able to connect in a safe environment,” Mr Stevens-Todd said.

“This is a way to celebrate pride and connect safely with our communities and in ways that are unique to them,” he said.

“It is also a reminder that Melbourne is not the only centre of gay pride - here in the regions we have strong and proud gay communities that choose to live in the country because we like it here,” Mr Stevens-Todd said.

He said Saturday's live-streamed event was open to everyone to enjoy.

Pride-Solation takes place on Saturday, June 20, from noon to 6 pm. It will be streamed live on the Pride-Solation Facebook page and LaNCE TV page.

Go to: https://www.facebook.com/Pride-Solation-109276617445464/