COVID-19 funds for Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre

By John Lewis

GV Community Legal Centre manager Kaz Gurney.

Extra funding has been confirmed for Shepparton's Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre to help deal with increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell last week called on the Victorian Government to provide support for the centre as part of its $17.5 million emergency response funding.

GVCLC manager Kaz Gurney said the service expected a surge in demand, particularly in matters relating to family violence, as COVID restrictions were lifted.

“Because of COVID, matters have been going to court, interim orders are being made and then matters are adjourned. So that's masking to some extent what's going on,” Ms Gurney said.

She said a Deakin University report several years ago revealed that family violence particularly affected women who were isolated.

“Of course with COVID, women who are isolated are even more affected by family violence. We think there is a significant level of family violence that's occurring under the radar at the moment,” Ms Gurney said.

She said the GVCLC service operated in five different courts over six local government areas and that any extra funding would help it meet extra demand.

“It will certainly be of huge assistance to us. We are currently advertising for a senior lawyer to work at the specialist family violence court here in Shepparton and we are least a couple of positions down where funding has expired,” Ms Gurney said.

Ms Lovell said she wanted to ensure GVCLC received an adequate share of the government's funding package.

“It will benefit all involved - staff, clients, the community as whole and the legal system,” she said.

A government spokesperson confirmed the GVCLC would receive funding, but could not confirm the exact amount.

“Every community legal centre in Victoria will receive a funding boost as part of our $17.5 million package, including the Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre.

“We are still finalising the funding allocations, and will make further announcements shortly,” the spokesperson said.

