More than 450 requests for rate relief in Greater Shepparton

More than 450 Greater Shepparton ratepayers are on payment plans as part of Greater Shepparton City Council's COVID-19 economic response.

The financial hardship consideration was established by council to ease the pressure of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The council relaxed its policy for those applying, requiring less information to be submitted than had been normal practice.

Of those on payment plans, 372 are rated general residential payers, 48 are commercial and 32 are farm ratepayers.

“It was expected as the economic impacts of the virus were felt, that this number would rise,” a council spokesperson said.

“Council will continue to assist those facing financial hardship in Greater Shepparton as best it can.

“Council understands that COVID-19 will have had a financial impact for some ratepayers.

“Council’s existing Financial Hardship Policy has allowed those ratepayers experiencing difficulty paying, to get some flexibility in paying their rates,” the spokesperson said.

“Council is currently considering a range of initiatives to support community and sporting groups and these will be considered as part of the Stage 2 package development, and 2020-2021 budget process.”

There were 373 ratepayers on payment plans in January this year; however since March 16 — when the Victorian Government's State of Emergency was declared — the largest number of ratepayers on a payment plan was 513.

Council said most ratepayers sill wanted to pay by May 31.

There are more than 31 000 ratepayers under the council's authority.

“Council will continue to work with the state and federal governments on opportunities to advocate and support our community and business sectors,” the spokesperson said.

“This advocacy recently resulted in $8.5 million worth of federal funding to be put towards the Maude Street Mall redevelopment.”

● Ratepayers can still apply for a payment plan or financial hardship consideration by visiting: greatershepparton.com.au/assets/files/documents/our_council/council_documents/policies/Financial_Hardship_Policy.pdf