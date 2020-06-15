Parks Victoria catches man illegally cutting down trees

A man has been caught by Parks Victoria officers allegedly cutting down trees in the Shepparton Regional Park.

As part of Operation Hollow, the 37-year-old Shepparton man was questioned by Parks Victoria officers, before police eventually arrested him at the scene for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods.

Parks Victoria allege the man had cut into a large and old River Red Gum that was lying on the banks of the Goulburn River.

He is expected to be charged on summons with handling stolen goods, displaying false number plates, using an unregistered vehicle, habitat destruction and driving off road.

Parks Victoria said it seized a number of items, including a vehicle, trailer, chainsaws and other related cutting equipment.

Area chief ranger Brooke Ryan said illegally collecting firewood was destructive for the native habitat.

“Illegally harvesting timber destroys the trees and hollow logs that are habitat for birds and reptiles, as well as a range of native mammals, such as possums, gliders and bats,” she said.

“People harvesting timber illegally risk substantial fines and or prosecution in the magistrates’ court.”

Operation Hollow is a statewide operation to hone in on the destruction of native habitats caused by illegal firewood collection.

There will be a particular focus on the Shepparton area during winter and beyond.

Parks Victoria said people should be vigilant when buying firewood, and should question where it is from.

Fines can vary depending on the offence, land tenure and legislation.

Offenders were fined $4000 in September 2019 after more than 40 standing trees were illegally felled in the Tocumwal Regional Park.

In March, two men were caught in the Reedy Swamp area, with Parks Victoria officers seizing equipment and more than five cubic metres of wood.

A Kyabram man was caught in May cutting down seven small trees in the Mansfield Swamp Wildlife Reserve near Stanhope.

If anyone suspects illegal collection or selling of firewood, they are encouraged to call 13 61 86.