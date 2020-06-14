Grants available to host children’s celebrations

News
Grants available to host children’s celebrationsBy Morgan Dyer
Not-for-profit organisations and local councils across the Greater Shepparton region are encouraged to apply for grants to celebrate Children’s Week.
The annual celebration will be held from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, November 1, and will highlight the right of children choosing and connecting with their friends.
State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced grants for organisations of up to $1000 to host free community activities during the week.
Mr Gepp said the week was a wonderful and unique opportunity to celebrate the lives, talents and achievements of Victorian children.
“I encourage eligible not-for-profit organisations and councils to think big on ways to truly embrace this years’ Children’s Week theme of connection – and create a calendar jam-packed full of fun and inclusive events to celebrate kids across Northern Victoria,” Mr Gepp said.
Traditionally, Children’s Week attracts thousands of Victorian children taking part in activities such as art exhibitions, dance workshops, musical performances, picnics and sporting activities.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the week has been expanded to include online and virtual events for children.
● Applications for grants close 5 pm Wednesday, July 15, and can be applied for by visiting www.education.vic.gov/childrensweek
