News

Grants available to host children’s celebrations

By Morgan Dyer

St Georges Rd Student Ahmad Rahimi celebrating Children's Week in previous years.

1 of 1

Not-for-profit organisations and local councils across the Greater Shepparton region are encouraged to apply for grants to celebrate Children’s Week.

The annual celebration will be held from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, November 1, and will highlight the right of children choosing and connecting with their friends.

State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced grants for organisations of up to $1000 to host free community activities during the week.

Mr Gepp said the week was a wonderful and unique opportunity to celebrate the lives, talents and achievements of Victorian children.

“I encourage eligible not-for-profit organisations and councils to think big on ways to truly embrace this years’ Children’s Week theme of connection – and create a calendar jam-packed full of fun and inclusive events to celebrate kids across Northern Victoria,” Mr Gepp said.

Traditionally, Children’s Week attracts thousands of Victorian children taking part in activities such as art exhibitions, dance workshops, musical performances, picnics and sporting activities.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the week has been expanded to include online and virtual events for children.

● Applications for grants close 5 pm Wednesday, July 15, and can be applied for by visiting www.education.vic.gov/childrensweek

More local news

Are you a woman thinking of running for council?

Paramedics allegedly assaulted in Shepparton

Latest articles

News

Former West Gate Tunnel employees feel misled and discarded

When Bob Sarr was offered a long-term and secure job at LS Precast he was finally in a position to relocate his family to Benalla. Having moved to the rural city from Tonga in 2014, Mr Sarr held a number of positions but was keen to gain secure...

Simon Ruppert
News

Mayor questions criteria for Target closure

Target’s criteria for closing its Benalla store does not stack-up, according to Benalla Rural City Mayor Danny Claridge.

Simon Ruppert
News

Scheme out of reach for many regional Victorians

The Commonwealth is handing out $25 000 in free money to homeowners, who upgrade or build their homes, but the eligibility criteria is incredibly tight, with the spend threshold out of reach for most regional Victorians. After the nation...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton unit engulfed by flames

A unit along Railway Parade in Shepparton was fully engulfed by fire earlier this afternoon. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson confirmed CFA crews were called to the address at around 2.40pm today following reports of a house fire. The fire was...

Liz Mellino
News

Paramedics allegedly assaulted in Shepparton

A 47-year-old Shepparton man has been arrested after he allegedly became aggressive towards paramedics. The ambulance officers attended a residential address about 4 am yesterday when it is alleged the male occupant became aggressive towards...

Morgan Dyer