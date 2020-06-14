Shepparton police warn of spike in credit card thefts

Shepparton police are urging residents to be vigilant with their credit cards following a spike in thefts and shop deceptions in recent months.

The warning comes following two recent cases around the Goulburn Valley which saw credit cards stolen from parked vehicles which were later used to purchase items from retailers.

“Credit cards are extremely attractive to thieves because of payWave,” Shepparton police Crime Prevention Officer Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson said.

“People need to be more aware ... the convenience of credit cards comes at a cost — people should think of ways they can make them less accessible to thieves.”

Shepparton police are currently investigating the use of a credit card which was stolen from a parked vehicle in Tatura on April 23 this year.

Police confirmed the card was then used in a number of Mooroopna store deceptions on the same day.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man and a woman who they wish to speak to in relation to their investigation.

Police also continue to investigate a similar incident which occurred last month which saw a number of credit cards stolen from parked vehicles in Numurkah.

It is understood these cards were then used to purchase items from retailers in Shepparton.

Cobram police have also released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to help with their inquiries into this incident.

While credit card thefts such as these are a common occurrence, Sen Const Gibson said police had noticed an increase recently due to more people carrying cards rather than cash.

“Crooks see credit cards as better than cash — with payWave the spending limit has been increased to $200 so they can get away with a number of purchases without using a PIN,” he said.

“I urge people to treat their cards like cash ... it's similar to people carrying a large wad of cash in their wallet, purse or handbag.”

Sen Const Gibson said these types of crimes were preventable if people took more notice of their cards and where they were stored.

He also said the recent incidents were a timely reminder for people to ensure they locked their vehicles at all times and made sure they did not leave any valuables inside.

“Do not leave your cards in a parked car — really look at what's inside your car when you lock it at night,” he said.

“People should also protect their wallet, purse or handbag when out. Handbag grabs are very attractive as people then have access to your cards.”

● If you have any information about the two credit card thefts mentioned or can identify anyone pictured in the CCTV footage, contact Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au