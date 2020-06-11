SAM drawing wall returns to life with local colour

Using the water and fruit of Shepparton to colour the foyer at Riverlinks Eastbank is a fitting way to announce the return of art and life to the heart of the city.

Castlemaine-based artist Jahnne Pasco-White is busy painting the 38th Drawing Wall at Eastbank, which should be complete by tomorrow — a week after the Shepparton Art Museum reopened following a 10-week closure during Covid-19 lockdown.

Ms Pasco-White's sweeping, organic artwork on the 12m x 4m foyer wall uses dyes from fruit, vegetables and water collected around Greater Shepparton farms and bushland to produce hues of browns, greens and yellows.

She has also dyed pieces of fabric — old sheets and second-hand clothes — using crab-apples and olives, which she has glued to parts of the artwork.

“I'm interested in waste and renewal, the local ecology and the tension between the environment and our western lifestyle,” Ms Pasco-White said.

“Some people think we are separate from the environment, but we are not. It's more complex.”

Ms Pasco-White completed a Bachelor of Fine Art at the Victorian College of the Arts in 2015 and has spent time working in New York and Europe. Examples of her work are held in the Bendigo Art Gallery collection.

SAM marketing officer Alana Lee said museum staff were excited to return to work after the extended closure.

“We had a lot of artist engagements we had to put on hold during the lockdown, but we have been able to honour those commitments by providing online workshops and support for teachers,” Ms Lee said.

“Artists have been hit hard during this time, and we wanted to support them. It's lovely to see artists working once more in this space.”

SAM is now open to limited numbers of visitors from 10 am to 4 pm.