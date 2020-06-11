News

Shepparton Buddhist Nattaya Tranter finds peace during coronavirus

By Charmayne Allison

Shepparton Buddhist Nattaya Tranter.

Nattaya Tranter’s faith has been put through the wringer in recent years.

Not only has the Shepparton Buddhist endured excruciating long-term pain from an ankle injury.

But just last year, she had a frightening brush with death as her body fought aggressive pneumonia.

But Nattaya has come out the other side stronger spiritually, without “fear of pain or death”.

To the point a pandemic is just another bump in the road.

“For me, I haven’t worried about coronavirus at all. Because if your number's up, your number's up,” she said.

“But if it's not, you don't have to worry.

“And there are so many countries worse off than us. We are in such an amazing place, Australia has done an incredible job at helping us to stay home and not spread the virus.”

Raised in a Buddhist home, Nattaya has followed the faith from the day she was born.

But it wasn’t until 12 years ago Buddhism became personal to her, as she delved deeper into meditation.

“Before I wasn’t very strict,” she said.

“But after I connected with a meditation master 12 years ago, I became stricter. Now I don’t drink, don’t smoke and am completely vegan.”

Nattaya now has two rooms set up at her home where she retreats to meditate morning and night.

One room features a collection of Buddhas, among them a family heirloom.

“One of the Buddhas dates back to the First World War, it’s been in the family for a long time,” she said.

“Before my father passed away, he told me to keep it because he knew I'd look after it. He said if he gave it to somebody else, they would sell it.”

Every day, Nattaya kneels to pray to the Buddhas.

“I pray for happiness, I pray for the world, for the suffering of all the people and animals. And I pray for people dying,” she said.

“I also have to pray for my mum and dad every day, for them to stay in heaven.”

Then, she meditates.

This could span anywhere from one to eight hours in a single sitting.

“Sometimes I go deeply. If it’s a Buddhist special day, I meditate all night,” she said.

“But normally, I meditate for about an hour.

“I don’t listen to anything, I just feel and control my breathing. I try to empty my mind and not worry about anything. Because there is far too much junk in our heads.”

Nattaya has been active in encouraging more locals to become involved in meditation, particularly when monks visit Shepparton to run events.

But she admitted it took a fair amount of practice to perfect the art.

“That’s why it’s good to meditate as much as you can, because it can do amazing things to your lifestyle,” she said.

“I recommend anyone who hasn’t meditated to give it a go.

“Start with 10 minutes. If you’re getting good, you go another 20. Then go for 30.

“Then if you get really good, go all day, if you have the free time.”

Meditation has had a transformative effect on Nattaya’s life, as she has taken time out for stillness and reflection.

“In your brain, in your heart, you don’t feel suffering,” she said.

“When you meditate, you feel free.”

In fact, it has had almost medicinal powers in recent years, offering relief when Nattaya suffering severe pain for six months after breaking an ankle.

And just last year, it brought her peace after she was admitted to hospital for five days as she battled pneumonia, her life on a knife’s edge.

“During those times, I tried to empty everything I had in my mind to find peace. So I was breathing more and thought less about my worries,” she said.

“I would just let go of my body, let go of the challenges ahead and prepare for what was next. Prepare for sickness and prepare for death.

“Now, I don't fear death, I don't fear pain, because I have meditation.”

Nattaya said her faith had also highlighted to her the importance of looking after herself and others, particularly during the pandemic.

“The more I study, the more I know our Buddhas teach us this,” she said.

“We shouldn’t just ask for Buddhas to help, we have to help ourselves. Because if we can’t help ourselves, we can’t help anybody.”

While Nattaya used to travel to Melbourne once a month to participate in ceremonies at the Thai temple, recent restrictions have prevented that.

But she is counting the days until she can be reunited with her faith community.

“I am so excited for the day I can return to the temple,” she said.

“I really can't wait.”

