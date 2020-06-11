News

Free financial counselling for COVID-19 affected small businesses

By Ivy Jensen

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with Member for Murray Damian Drum. Photo: Cath Grey

1 of 1

ECHUCA'S small regional businesses affected by COVID-19 will have access to free and confidential financial counselling thanks to $4.7 million in federal funding.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the initiative demonstrated the Australian Government’s commitment to the future of regional Australia.

“This is crucial support for our community, and I know how valuable it will be to small businesses across the Nicholls electorate,” Mr Drum said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the Rural Financial Counselling Service could support hundreds of regional small businesses.

“This announcement is another step forward in regional Australia’s economic recovery from this pandemic, with more investment in industries and businesses hardest hit,” Mr McCormack said.

“The service will also create jobs for small business financial counsellors and support workers.

“This builds on our previously announced support for regional aviation and air freight, export industries, the arts industry and tourism businesses.”

Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the funding would help eligible small businesses access the immediate advice and assistance they needed to keep afloat and navigate the road to recovery.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our regional communities and we know that many are struggling through drought and trying to recover from this season's devastating bushfires,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This measure is designed to ensure that businesses remain resilient through the COVID-19 downturn and are able to rebound when normal trading conditions resume.”

The funding is part of the government’s $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund, which is delivering targeted assistance to regions, communities and industry sectors that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

● Information is available at regional.gov.au/regional/programs/covid-19-relief-and-recovery-fund.aspx

MORE RIV NEWS

Damian Drum urges Nicholls residents to join “Aussie-Made Club”

Move to regional Victoria: MP Maxwell

Campaspe youth unemployment to worsen

Latest articles

News

Excited students fill classrooms as last grades go back to school

THERE were plenty of excited faces yesterday as the grade three through to year 10 students finally made their way back into the classroom after weeks of remote learning. For many schools around the area, this means a majority of their students are...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Slow down, Echuca police plead

MOTORISTS across Campaspe Shire continue to put police and first responders at risk by not slowing down around emergency sites. Senior Constable Bren Lodi of Campaspe Highway Patrol worked over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and found only...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch cancelled

THIS year’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch at Echuca Racing Club has been cancelled. The annual fundraising event organised by Horizon Committee was supposed to take place in October but has been called off due to coronavirus restrictions. Horizon...

Anna McGuinness

MOST POPULAR

News

Police search for missing Shepparton woman Molly Ramage

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing 21-year-old Shepparton woman, Molly Ramage. Molly was last seen at 3pm on Tuesday, June 9 in Shepparton. Police have concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton unit engulfed by flames

A unit along Railway Parade in Shepparton was fully engulfed by fire earlier this afternoon. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson confirmed CFA crews were called to the address at around 2.40pm today following reports of a house fire. The fire was...

Liz Mellino
News

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has fostered 300 children in 30 years

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has witnessed more moments of wide-eyed wonder than she can count.

Charmayne Allison