Free financial counselling for COVID-19 affected small businesses

ECHUCA'S small regional businesses affected by COVID-19 will have access to free and confidential financial counselling thanks to $4.7 million in federal funding.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the initiative demonstrated the Australian Government’s commitment to the future of regional Australia.

“This is crucial support for our community, and I know how valuable it will be to small businesses across the Nicholls electorate,” Mr Drum said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the Rural Financial Counselling Service could support hundreds of regional small businesses.

“This announcement is another step forward in regional Australia’s economic recovery from this pandemic, with more investment in industries and businesses hardest hit,” Mr McCormack said.

“The service will also create jobs for small business financial counsellors and support workers.

“This builds on our previously announced support for regional aviation and air freight, export industries, the arts industry and tourism businesses.”

Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the funding would help eligible small businesses access the immediate advice and assistance they needed to keep afloat and navigate the road to recovery.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our regional communities and we know that many are struggling through drought and trying to recover from this season's devastating bushfires,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This measure is designed to ensure that businesses remain resilient through the COVID-19 downturn and are able to rebound when normal trading conditions resume.”

The funding is part of the government’s $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund, which is delivering targeted assistance to regions, communities and industry sectors that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

● Information is available at regional.gov.au/regional/programs/covid-19-relief-and-recovery-fund.aspx





MORE RIV NEWS

Damian Drum urges Nicholls residents to join “Aussie-Made Club”

Move to regional Victoria: MP Maxwell

Campaspe youth unemployment to worsen